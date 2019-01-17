Daseke names new COO

ADDISON, Texas – Daseke Inc. today named Chris Easter as the company’s chief operating officer.

Easter brings Daseke more than 30 years of operational leadership serving in key transportation and logistics roles with the United States Army, Walmart, and Schneider National. For the past six years, he served as CEO of Keen Transport, a specialized transportation, warehouse, and logistics company focused on serving the industrial equipment market.

As COO, Easter will be responsible for overseeing the industry-leading scale that Daseke has built over the last decade-plus. His efforts will be geared towards driving organic revenue growth, expanding EBITDA margins, and maximizing free cash flow.

“Chris Easter’s in-depth knowledge of flatbed and specialized transportation, broad background in large- scale logistics, and proven ability to build and lead teams gives me great confidence in the bright future for both Chris and Daseke,” said Don Daseke, chairman and CEO. “He has gained my respect, as we have built our relationship over the past several years. Daseke has the deepest management talent bench in flatbed and specialized transportation. Chris is the right person to lead our operations and develop our people’s talent as we fully leverage the scale we have built.”

Easter commented: “I’ve watched Don and the Daseke team build an exceptional organization focused on flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics, to where Daseke is uniquely positioned and respected in the marketplace. I am excited to work with the entire team to enhance our growth while continuing to deliver superior customer service.”