Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics wins GM award

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics was named a Global Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 26th annual Supplier of the Year Awards Ceremony held in Orlando, Fla. on April 20.

GM recognized 132 of its best suppliers from 17 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value, or brought new innovations to the company. It is the second time Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics has received the award.

“This is an opportunity for General Motors to honor those suppliers who are truly the best of the best,” said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice-president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “The automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationships we have with our supply base mean everything when it comes to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today and the cutting-edge vehicles and mobility services of tomorrow.”

GM’s Supplier of the Year Award is reserved for suppliers who distinguish themselves by meeting performance metrics for quality, execution, innovation, and total enterprise cost. Award winners represent companies who provide products and services to General Motors in the areas of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales, and indirect services.

“The GM Supplier of the Year Award is a significant achievement for Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics and all of its team members who made this possible as it takes into account all suppliers of General Motors globally,” said Shawn McMahon, president of Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics. “In 2017, there were 132 suppliers recognized out of over 20,000 global suppliers. We sincerely appreciate the trust that GM continues to place in our organization and we look forward to finding new ways to bring value to our partnership.”