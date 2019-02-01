Day & Ross expands executive team

HARTLAND, N.B. — Day & Ross has announced some changes to its organization this week.

“These key leadership roles and organizational changes are part of our strategy to improve our customer experience and grow our business,” said William Doherty, CEO. “These individuals bring a diverse set of experiences, expertise and backgrounds to help lead and support this exciting phase of Day & Ross’s evolution.”

Shawn McMahon, president, Dedicated Logistics & E-Commerce, is assuming the additional responsibility of leading the Day & Ross E-Commerce division (known as Sameday Worldwide) with a mandate to leverage the company’s unique position in the e-commerce/home delivery market. Shawn has lead the growth of Dedicated Logistics services in Canada and the expansion into the United States, including the acquisition of the Romeo Expeditor Inc. business in Michigan.

Jeff Schnarr has assumed the role of chief information officer for Day & Ross. He will focus on enabling the business growth strategy through the evaluation, identification, design and development of technology solutions and services.

Michelle Allard has joined Day & Ross as director, Communications. Michelle leads Day & Ross’s Corporate Communications strategy, supporting the Strategic Growth Plan and the evolution of the Day & Ross brand across North America.