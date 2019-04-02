Day & Ross expands U.S. operations

HARTLAND, N.B. – Day & Ross has expanded its U.S. footprint with the acquisition of A&S Kinard and Buckler Transport.

The acquisition makes Day & Ross one of the top 10 suppliers of dedicated services in North America, according to the company. A&S Kinard and Buckler Transport provide dedicated truckload and specialized services from York, Penn.

Day & Ross says the move builds on its 2017 acquisition of REI Logistics & Quality Systems in Michigan.

“We are very happy to welcome the drivers, employees, and customers of A&S Kinard and Buckler Transport to the Day & Ross family. This is a great fit for our organization, from both a culture and business perspective,” said Bill Doherty, CEO, Day & Ross. “This is a strong, committed team with an impressive track record and great potential. We look forward to supporting them in growing the business.”

“This is a significant acquisition and puts Day & Ross into the top 10 suppliers of dedicated services in North America,” Doherty added. “This move creates many synergies and strengthens our North American dedicated network and capabilities to support growth in our dedicated business, including expanding services with our established customers across their North American supply chains.”