Descartes acquires Green Mile in $30-million deal

Descartes Systems Group of Waterloo, Ont., has acquired Green Mile – a cloud-based system that guides final mile deliveries for the food and beverage sector and other industries.

The deal, worth $30 million in up-front cash, also includes an earn out of up to $10 million if Green Mile reaches specific revenue targets in the first two years after the acquisition.

The Green Mile mobile applications rely on machine learning to improve service and travel times, Descartes notes.

“Green Mile has built a great business by focusing on the unique challenges faced by retail food and beverage distribution companies,” said Andrew Roszko, executive vice-president – commercial operations at Descartes.

“The platform is complemented with advanced analytics and delivery performance management tools to provide managers in the field and corporate leadership with a comprehensive view of field operations,” he said. “When combined with Descartes’ advanced route optimization tools, we believe it presents a compelling proposition to help distributors improve their final-mile delivery operations.”