Lytx celebrates 25 years of safety

Lytx, provider of video safety and video telematics, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

From its inception in 1998, Lytx’s vision has been to help fleets get their drivers safely home to their families through the utilization of technology. The company introduced its DriveCam device in 1999.

“We’re proud to have been part of a 25-year movement to make the world a safer, better place with technologies that protect and connect organizations and their workers,” said Brandon Nixon, chairman and CEO of Lytx.

Lytx has developed and introduced numerous technological advancements that have led to more than 195 issued and pending patents. It works with more than 5,000 fleets.