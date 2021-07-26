Distracted truckers less safe, study reveals

Focus: Fully focus on driving. Do not let anything divert your attention, actively scan the road, use your mirrors and watch out for pedestrians and cyclists.

Emergencies: Use your cell phone for emergency situations only. Even hands-free devices can still cause you to miss important visual and audio cues needed to avoid a crash.

Drowsy driving: If you are drowsy, pull off the road. Drowsiness increases the risk of a crash by nearly four times. If you feel tired, get off the road; don’t try to get home faster.

Multi-tasking: Do your multi-tasking outside the truck. Focus on the road and the drivers around you. Get everything settled before you start driving.

Storage: Store loose gear, possessions and other distractions that could roll around in the truck, so you do not feel tempted to reach for them on the floor or the seat.

Adjustments: Make adjustments before you begin your trip.

Dressing: Finish dressing and personal grooming before you get on the road.

Snacking: Snack smart. If possible, eat meals or snacks before or after your trip, not while driving. On the road, avoid messy foods that can be difficult to manage.

Other tasks: If another activity demands your attention, instead of trying to attempt it while driving, pull off the road and stop your vehicle in a safe place.