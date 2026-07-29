Driver faces charges after hitting railway bridge

A transport truck sustained significant damage after striking a railway bridge in Ontario’s Oxford County, forcing the bridge to close for several hours while inspectors assessed it for structural damage.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, the collision occurred at about 1:15 p.m. on July 27 on the 17th Line in Zorra Township.

Police said the transport truck drove beneath the railway bridge despite signage indicating the height restriction, causing extensive damage to both the tractor and trailer.

The bridge was closed while representatives from CN and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation examined the structure to ensure it had not been damaged. Both the bridge and roadway have since reopened.

A 38-year-old London, Ont., resident has been charged with careless driving and disobeying a sign.