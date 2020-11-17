Driver sought after road rage incident at truck stop

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ont. – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are still looking for a suspect nearly a month after an alleged road rage incident at an ONroute truck stop in the township of South Dundas, an officer said Tuesday.

Provincial Const. Tylor Copeland told Today’s Trucking that the force is now appealing for the public’s help in finding the suspect after officers hit “a roadblock” in their investigation.

The incident happened Oct. 20.

Shortly after midnight, officers from Stormont Dundas and Glengarry OPP responded to a report of disturbance on Highway 401 eastbound at the travel plaza.

“Investigation revealed that an adult male exited his tractor trailer and confronted another adult male driver at the service center. Further investigation revealed that the suspect struck the victim’s truck with a metal pipe, breaking off the mirror,” the OPP said.

The suspect then fled eastbound on Highway 401. He was last seen driving a blue truck with a flatbed attached.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian, with medium build. He was wearing a dark face covering.

The victim suffered no injuries.

Copeland said there were no video footages of the incident.

“That’s why we’re looking for anybody who may have been around that location during that date and time,” he said.

“If they could provide us with some of that information or video footage, that would be greatly appreciated,” Copeland added.