DRTA to host MTO information night

AJAX, Ont. — The Durham Region Transportation Association (DRTA) is hosting its Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) annual information night on March 7.

Joe Lynch of the MTO is the guest speaker who will be speaking to attendees about a variety of topics surrounding the trucking industry. The event is set to take place at Deer Creek in Ajax, Ont. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the session is set for 7 p.m.

Topics will include ELDs, driver capacity, scales, marijuana, and platooning.

The cost to attend is $15.