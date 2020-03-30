DTNA expanding service bay network

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has announced it is building or remodeling more than 40 locations in the U.S. and Canada, adding 700 or more service bays this year

“This expansion represents an investment by DTNA’s dealer partners towards a mutual commitment to a 24-hour or less repair turnaround,” said Kevin Bangston, general manager, dealer network development, DTNA. “The need of our customers for maximum uptime has never been more apparent than it is in today’s environment. They are what makes the complex logistics and supply chain of our global economy work. When our customers do need service, DTNA and our dealers are committed to getting them back on the road as quickly as possible.”

The new service bays will potentially increase network capacity by up to 3.5 million service hours per year, Daimler says. In Canada, Winnipeg will see a new 30-plus bay facility currently under construction, and a Montreal location with 20 service bays is expected to open by the end of the year.