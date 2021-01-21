DTNA has a new communications chief

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has appointed Andrew Johnson head of corporate communications, the company announced Thursday.

He will report to both Roger Nielsen, president and CEO of DTNA, and Uta Leitner, head of global communications at Daimler Trucks and Buses.

Andrew Johnson. (Photo: DTNA)

Johnson has a long record of accomplishments in creating and implementing successful marketing and communications programs within DTNA, the company said.

He also has extensive experience in managing and executing launches of a wide variety of commercial vehicles.

“Andy is an experienced and respected leader within Daimler Trucks North America, and throughout the commercial vehicle industry,” said Nielsen.

“As the industry advances into the future, the need for fast-paced, seamless communication accelerates.”

Before assuming his current role, Johnson led marketing communications as brand manager for Western Star trucks.