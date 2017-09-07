East Coast International opens new Nova Scotia location

MILLBROOK, N.S. – East Coast International has officially opened its Millbrook, Nova Scotia location.

The new building is 17,000 sq-ft and during its grand opening on Sept. 7, customer will be able to tour the facility for the first time. The event is being held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, live entertainment, food, trucks and trailers on display, and a silent auction in support of the Special Olympics Nova Scotia Truck Convoy.

“This is the first brand new facility for us and we are very proud of it”, says David Lockhart, president, East Coast International Trucks. “We want to take the time to celebrate with our customers and allow them to tour the facility.”

The truck dealership now has four locations in the Maritimes. The new dealership is located at 30 Chief Joseph Julien Court in the Millbrook Power Center off highway 102.