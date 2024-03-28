Electric Circuit opens electric truck-capable charging station in Quebec

Electric Circuit has announced the commissioning of its largest fast-charging point at the La Porte de l’Érable rest area, located at Exit 228 on Highway 20, which links Québec City and Montréal

Vehicles with a trailer, including heavy- and light-duty trucks will be able to easily connect to some of the new charging stations, the company said in a release.

The Electric Circuit’s fast-charging superstation at Porte de L’Érable, exit 228 off Highway 20. (CNW Group/Circuit électrique)

In addition to the four 50-kW fast charge stations already at the site, Electric Circuit said it is adding eight 180-kW power-sharing charging stations and two 350-kW charging stations.

With a total of 2,340 kilowatts of power offered, this Electric Circuit charging point can charge 24 electric vehicles simultaneously, the company said in a release.