Electric Circuit opens electric truck-capable charging station in Quebec
Electric Circuit has announced the commissioning of its largest fast-charging point at the La Porte de l’Érable rest area, located at Exit 228 on Highway 20, which links Québec City and Montréal
Vehicles with a trailer, including heavy- and light-duty trucks will be able to easily connect to some of the new charging stations, the company said in a release.
In addition to the four 50-kW fast charge stations already at the site, Electric Circuit said it is adding eight 180-kW power-sharing charging stations and two 350-kW charging stations.
With a total of 2,340 kilowatts of power offered, this Electric Circuit charging point can charge 24 electric vehicles simultaneously, the company said in a release.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.