Manitoba to spend $33.5M on Trans-Canada Highway upgrades

Manitoba will invest nearly $33.5 million on a section of the Trans-Canada Highway on the eastern outskirts of Winnipeg.

The section of the highway through the Rural Municipality of Headingley will receive several upgrades over the next two years so traffic can move more safely and efficiently, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk announced in a news release.

“The Trans-Canada Highway is a vital artery in our province. This major investment will improve the infrastructure on a major economic corridor that helps connect Manitoba to the rest of the country,” said Piwniuk. “In addition to the commercial benefits, the upgrades will ensure Manitobans have access to safe, reliable infrastructure for many generations to come.”