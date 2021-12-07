Electric truck insights from Today’s Trucking
A Today’s Trucking special edition exploring the future of electric trucks
Inside:
Northern Electric
Canadian businesses play leading role in the race for electric trucks.
Jump Start
Thinking about electrifying your fleet? Here are 6 things you need to consider.
Power Sources
Electric trucks are easy. Sourcing the power they need is a bigger challenge.
A Clean Race
Will battery- and fuel-cell-electric trucks both find a home, or will there be one winner?
