Electric truck insights from Today’s Trucking

A Today’s Trucking special edition exploring the future of electric trucks

Inside:

Northern Electric

Canadian businesses play leading role in the race for electric trucks.

Jump Start

Thinking about electrifying your fleet? Here are 6 things you need to consider.

Power Sources

Electric trucks are easy. Sourcing the power they need is a bigger challenge.

A Clean Race

Will battery- and fuel-cell-electric trucks both find a home, or will there be one winner?