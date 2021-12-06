Emterra waste haulers strike in Peel

Waste collection contractors have walked off the job in Peel Region, just west of Toronto, in a labor dispute involving Emterra Environmental.

The region is telling residents in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to expect collection delays, and that pickups have been suspended for bulky items, recyclables and yard waste. Organics will only be collected along with scheduled garbage pickups.

Residents of Brampton, Mississauga, and Caledon are affected by the strike. (Map: Peel Region)

LiUNA Local 183, representing the striking workers, said they began job action after Emterra refused to pay the same wages and benefits offered by another waste management company in the region.

“We were forced to take these measures after Emterra has refused to provide fair and equitable compensation for all of its workers,” union business manager Jack Oliveira said in a statement.

“It is simply not fair for two workers with the same duties to have such a disparity in wages.”

The fleet has supplied recycling and waste management services to the region since 2016.

“A fair and competitive, fully recommended deal was presented and we ask that the union reconsider its actions given the impact this disruption could have on residents in the community, the environment, as well as our employees and their families,” Emterra Group chief operating officer Brad Muter said in a written statement.

“Our pledge is to do our best to minimize the impact on our valued residents, customers and business partners and thank them for their patience and understanding as we work towards a fair settlement.”

