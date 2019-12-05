Engines over 10L will dominate Class 8 market; ACT

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Engines over 10L are projected to account for more than 85% of the Class 8 production between 2020 and 2024, according to the NA On-Highway Engine Outlook, published by ACT Research and Rhein Associates.

However, the trend toward smaller displacement engines is expected to continue, it said.

“Helped by strong tractor demand, engines over 14L constitute the largest market segment in 2019, with 49% share of the over 10L engine market,” said Tom Rhein, president of Rhein Associates.

“Regarding Classes 5-7, Rhein said, “In this market, the current metric of interest is gasoline penetration, which continues to gain share.”

Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst at ACT Research, noted that diesel power is under attack for use in on-highway commercial vehicles.

“Alternative power is being developed, tested and refined, even as diesel engines are transitioning to become more fuel efficient and clean.”