Eriez names new director of aftermarket sales

ERIE, Pa. — Eriez-USA announced today that John Klinge has been promoted to the newly created position of director, Strategic Sales-Aftermarket.

In this role, Klinge will head the Eriez aftermarket business, which includes the company’s service, repair, and spare parts departments.

Klinge will be responsible for developing key sales strategies, tactics and action plans to expand all facets of Eriez’ aftermarket business.

“During his career with Eriez, John has consistently demonstrated an unrelenting drive and commitment to continuous improvement,” said senior sales director Dave Heubel. “He has a proven ability to bring out the best in his team and exceed sales goals.” He adds, “We are confident that Eriez’ aftermarket business will grow and thrive under John’s direction.”

Klinge joined Eriez in 2008 as a technical sales representative and has excelled and earned consistent promotions.