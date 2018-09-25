Executive director of CIFFA set to retire

ETOBICOKE, Ont. — The Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFFA) announced today that executive director Ruth Snowden has notified the board of directors of her intention to retire from the association by mid-2019.

The Executive Committee of the board has already met and succession planning is well underway, a process in which Snowden is fully engaged.

“It was an item in LinkedIn last January announcing my 10th anniversary at CIFFA that made me stop for a moment and look up,” said Snowden. “When I joined the association in 2008 I promised myself that it would be for only five years. Imagine my surprise when I realized that ten years had flown by. We’re totally focused right now on delivering a fantastic 70th Anniversary Conference which is coming up fast on October 16 and 17 in Toronto and I don’t want this announcement to overshadow that event. We have a strong management team at the association, all working on the same objectives, with the endorsement of a supportive board. We’ll deliver a great conference and then look to 2019. The future for the association and for me couldn’t look any better.”