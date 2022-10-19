Express Mondor raises $30K for breast cancer foundation

Express Mondor has raised $30,000 for the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation through an annual golf tournament and dinner that was revived following a two-year hiatus linked to the pandemic.

More than 150 players and 205 guests participated in the event at the Le Portage Golf Club in L’Assomption on Sept. 22. Pierre Vercheval, a former member of the Montreal Alouettes and now an RDS sports commentator, served as honorary chairman.

It was the fleet’s seventh fundraising tournament to support the cause. Combined, the events have contributed almost $200,000 to the foundation.

“Express Mondor’s annual golf tournament has become a true tradition, and we’re proud that it’s back. We’re happy to welcome the players and all the other guests who come together to have a good time while contributing to a cause that’s dear to our hearts. We all know a spouse or a friend who’s had to deal with this cruel disease,” said Express Mondor president Eric Mondor. “I want to thank the members of the organizing committee, as well as our partners, customers, and employees, who participated in our fundraising event and helped make it a success to contribute to the fight against this disease.”

“The foundation is very honored to have been able to count on the support of a partner of choice like Express Mondor and the commitment of its network for many years. The funds raised will help us continue to advance breast cancer research and raise public awareness of the issues surrounding this disease and its impact on families,” said Catherine Bourdon, community initiatives manager at the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.