Express Mondor acquires WJ Deans

Express Mondor has become one of Canada’s largest flatbed trucking operations by acquiring WJ Deans Transportation – a fleet that specializes in transporting metals.

National Bank Private Investment and Desjardins, which supported the deal, each take minority shares of Express Mondor.

Express Mondor has 130 trucks and 425 trailers, making it one of Quebec’s 20 largest fleets, according to Transport Routier. WJ Deans has 40 trucks and 125 trailers.

Victoria and Valerie Deans will remain with the acquired business.

(Photo: istock)

Founded in 1995, Express Mondor specializes in oversized loads and heavy equipment. Its subsidiaries include a fleet by the same name that hauls oversized loads, particularly in the steel and agricultural sectors; Transport L’Epiphanie, which hauls heavy loads for major infrastructure and heavy machinery; and Les Etablissements Dubois, which specializes in entertainment and metals.

“The specialized trucking industry remains fragmented and offers many opportunities for an organization like ours, with a recognized track record, a strong brand image, a solid financial base and a clear growth plan,” Express Mondor president and CEO Eric Mondor said in a press release.

“The acquisition of a high-profile company like W.J. Deans Transportation, which already serves a number of U.S. states and major clients, will allow us to increase our presence across North America.”

“Express Mondor has an excellent reputation. The company focuses on the needs of its clients and will now achieve a critical size that will enable it to take on large-scale projects,” said Luc Ménard, executive vice-president, managing director and head of private investments at National Bank.

“By participating in several key structural projects such as the construction of the Champlain Bridge and the REM, as well as a number of major energy projects, Express Mondor has built an outstanding reputation in the oversized transportation industry,” said Marie-Hélène Nolet, chief operating officer at Desjardins Capital. “Acquiring WJ Deans Transportation will allow the company to achieve a better position in Ontario and diversify its client base and services. Desjardins Capital is very proud to support the growth of this family business.”