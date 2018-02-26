ExxonMobil to host seminar on technician shortage at MATS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ‒ ExxonMobil has announced that it will host the Mobil Delvac 2018 Fleet Maintenance Forum, an exclusive event for fleet managers and maintenance executives, in Louisville, KY, on March 21, 2018.

The Fleet Maintenance Forum will feature a discussion panel titled, Facing the technician shortage: How to recruit and retain top talent, which explores strategies fleets can implement to help build a technician talent pipeline and create a working culture that helps them retain top talent.

Panelists include fleet maintenance executives from Superior Carriers and Moore Transport, a program coordinator for one of the country’s top technician programs, and an ExxonMobil commercial vehicle applications engineer. George Arrants, chair of the American Trucking Association’s (ATA) annual TMC Super Tech competition, will moderate the discussion.

The event starts at 4 p.m. EST at the Omni Hotel in Louisville.

“As many fleets know first-hand, finding and keeping well-qualified technicians is one of the greatest challenges facing the trucking industry today,” said Cassandra Clarke, commercial offer advisor for on-highway vehicles at ExxonMobil. “Through this event, we hope to bring peers from across the industry together to share insights and expertise on how to get ahead of this challenge and set their business up for success…Ultimately, we know that if fleets can find a lasting solution to this increasingly important challenge, everyone across a fleet organization – from technicians to drivers to maintenance managers and owners – will benefit.”

