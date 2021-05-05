Falcon VP to lead CTEA

Falcon Equipment vice-president Blair Norberg has been named the latest chairman of the Canadian Transportation Equipment Association (CTEA).

Norberg recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with Falcon, in which he became a partner in 2006. And he recently finished a term as president of the B.C. chapter of Associated Equipment Distributors, a networking group for the heavy equipment sector.

Blair Norberg

Gincor Werx business development director Christian Stang will serve as vice-chairman.

Geoff Reid, Hendrickson’s regional director – Canada, joins Miska Trailer Factory general sales manager Jason Longley as the newest directors. They fill seats being vacated by David Mizgala of Innovative Trailer Design, and Francois Gouin of Remorques ABS.

The appointments were confirmed during a virtual annual general meeting, after plans for an in-person October meeting were canceled because of Covid-19.

The next AGM is scheduled for Oct. 3-5, 2022 in Victoria.