FAST enrolment event in Detroit from April 25 to May 1

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the United States Customs and Border Protection are organizing a Free and Secure Trade (FAST) enrolment event from April 25 to May 1 in Detroit, Mich., the CBSA said in a press release.

Interviews will be conducted at the Detroit Enrolment Centre – 2810 W Fort St Suite 124, Detroit, Mich., 48216, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Also, Nexus and FAST enrolment centers will reopen on April 19. Beginning April 5, applicants may schedule interviews at their nearest U.S. enrolment center through the Trusted Traveler Program system. At this time, Canadian enrolment centers will remain closed.