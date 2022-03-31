FAST enrollment centers to reopen in U.S.

Free and Secure Trade (FAST) enrollment centers will reopen in the U.S. April 19, ending shutdowns associated with Covid-19 public health measures.

As of April 5, conditionally approved program applicants can schedule related interviews through the Trusted Traveler portal, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says.

FAST enrollment centers in Canada remain closed until further notice. But those applying to participate in the commercial pre-clearance program can enter the U.S. to complete interviews as long as they can prove they’re fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

(Photo: iStock)

Delays are expected, however.

“CBP asks all applicants to be patient, as there is a backlog of applications to be processed by a limited number of open enrollment centers,” CBP said in a notice, asking existing FAST members not to schedule appointments at this time.

“Existing members are encouraged to renew their membership applications online before the expiration date on their cards to maintain their membership privileges until they are able to complete an interview at a later time.”

The program has a non-refundable $50 application fee.