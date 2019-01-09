Felix J.E. Comeau wins 2018 CARSP Life Time Achievement Award

ST. CATHARINE’S, Ont. — Felix J.E. Comeau, chairman and CEO of Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (ACS), was awarded with the 2018 Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals (CARSP) Lifetime Achievement Award.

This award is presented annually to individuals who have been in the road safety field for more than 15 years and have made significant contributions and a positive impact to road safety in Canada.

“Receiving this award further emphasizes that road safety initiatives are a lifetime commitment that will require continual attention and advancement until impaired driving no longer exists,” said Comeau. “I wish to thank all of our strategic partners and I look forward to our continued collective efforts to improve road safety and road safety technology.”

Comeau is a pioneer in the field of breath alcohol testing. Over the past 40 years he has made significant contributions in developing instruments and programs that are now commonplace in the field of traffic safety. He acquired Alcohol Countermeasure Systems in 1991 and has been dedicated to advancing the field of road safety with the goal of preventing impaired driving through industry-leading breath alcohol and drug testing technology.

Under his direction, ACS has expanded significantly, building OEM supply relationships with organizations and major bus manufacturers. ACS has also co-sponsored 25 scientific publications and 21 patents since February 2018, which have contributed greatly to road safety technology and will advance the next generation of road safety.