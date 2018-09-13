First-ever Recruitment & Resources Expo set for this Saturday

TORONTO, Ont. — The inaugural Recruitment & Resources Expo is coming to the International Centre this Saturday, September 15.

The show, aimed at addressing the industry’s significant workforce shortage, is taking place from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. There are more than 65 booths for attendees to browse if they are looking to make connections and get information from recruiters.

“This expo is an excellent opportunity for anybody looking to make a great career in the trucking, transportation and/or logistics sector,” Manan Gupta, general manager of Newcom South Asian Media Co. “Recruiters on site will be looking to fill jobs for drivers, owner-operators and non-driver positions like accounting, administration, dispatch, mechanics, sales, marketing and many more.”

The MTO will also be in attendance at the show, sharing the latest commercial motor vehicles regulations and career opportunities.

Admission to the show and parking is completely free for attendees. Attendees are also reminded to enter the center through the conference side of the building.

Media partners for the event include Truck News and Road Today.

For more information, click here: www.rttnexpo.com