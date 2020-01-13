Five Canadian fleets win TCA safety awards

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Canadian fleets featured prominently in the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) 44th Annual Fleet Safety Awards competition.

Three of six divisions were won by Canadian carriers, including: Division V (50-99.9 million miles), Groupe Robert; Division IV (25-49.9 million miles), Trans-West Logistics; and Division VI (100 million or more miles), Bison Transport.

Erb International took second place in Division III (15-24.99 million miles) and Transpro Freight Systems finished second in the Division II (5-14.99 million miles) category. A total of 18 companies were recognized, and awards were given based on accident frequency ratios per million miles.

“For yet another year, TCA is honored to present the Fleet Safety Awards to our members who continually prioritize safety in their operations,” said TCA president John Lyboldt. “These awards showcase the best of our industry and set these carriers apart as truly maintaining the gold standard when it comes to protecting their drivers, their loads, their equipment, and the greater motoring public.”

The 18 division winners are eligible for one of two grand prizes – one for carriers with total annual mileage of less than 25 million, and the other with mileage of greater than 25 million. Winners will be announced at the TCA’s annual convention March 1-3 in Florida.