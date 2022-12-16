Data reveals where truckers are parking at roadside

New Brunswick and Ontario are home to six of the top nine spots where truckers park on the side of the road to rest, according to video telematics company Lytx, which ran a report for TruckNews.com.

The company says a listing of the most frequently parked at roadsides indicates where drivers struggle to find safe parking and where truck parking may be badly needed.

(Source: Lytx)

Asked when roadside parking is most commonly resorted to, the company told TruckNews.com, “We found that parked behavior typically peaks at 3 a.m., and has been highest on Thursdays, before tapering off on Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday has the least number of events. As for time of day, 10 p.m. typically has the lowest instances.”

Lytx analyzed nearly 50,000 “truck parking events” during a two-week period in October, noting that risky parking remains a major concern for the industry and road safety.

Lytx has revealed roadsides in the U.S. and Canada where truckers are resorting to parking for rest. (Photo: iStock)

“Trucks parked along the side of the highway or off-ramp cause accidents, leading to injuries and increased insurance costs,” Lytx said in a release accompanying the data. In the U.S., Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Georgia were the states where truckers most frequently parked on the side of the road.

Here is the complete list for the U.S.: