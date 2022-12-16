Data reveals where truckers are parking at roadside
New Brunswick and Ontario are home to six of the top nine spots where truckers park on the side of the road to rest, according to video telematics company Lytx, which ran a report for TruckNews.com.
The company says a listing of the most frequently parked at roadsides indicates where drivers struggle to find safe parking and where truck parking may be badly needed.
Asked when roadside parking is most commonly resorted to, the company told TruckNews.com, “We found that parked behavior typically peaks at 3 a.m., and has been highest on Thursdays, before tapering off on Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday has the least number of events. As for time of day, 10 p.m. typically has the lowest instances.”
Lytx analyzed nearly 50,000 “truck parking events” during a two-week period in October, noting that risky parking remains a major concern for the industry and road safety.
“Trucks parked along the side of the highway or off-ramp cause accidents, leading to injuries and increased insurance costs,” Lytx said in a release accompanying the data. In the U.S., Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Georgia were the states where truckers most frequently parked on the side of the road.
Here is the complete list for the U.S.:
- I 78/US 22 West in Greenwich Township, Pennsylvania
- Ramp from NJ 3 North to Lighting Way in Hudson County, New Jersey
- KY 4 West in Lexington, Kentucky
- I 95 South in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania
- I 95 South in New Castle County, Delaware
- I 85 South in Jefferson, Georgia
- I 75 North in Atlanta, Georgia
- US 95 in Humboldt County, Nevada
- NJ 19 South in Paterson, New Jersey
- NJ 70 East in Cherry Hill Township, New Jersey
- SC 9 North in Marlboro County, South Carolina
- I 75 South in Atlanta, Georgia
- US 13 North in Kent County, Delaware
- FL 997 North in Miami-Dade County, Florida
- I 85 South in Jackson County, Georgia
- US 95 North in Yuma County, Arizona
- VA 110 East in Arlington County, Virginia
- I 95/NJTP South in Middlesex County, New Jersey
- I 5 South in Los Angeles County, California
- US 49W in Humphreys County, Mississippi
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.