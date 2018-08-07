Fleet Advantage appoints new senior v.p. of sales

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fleet Advantage announced today has named Jon Keller senior vice-president of sales.

Keller is a seasoned sales veteran with extensive knowledge and experience in fleet leasing, asset management, and lifecycle cost management.

Keller comes to Fleet Advantage from Merchants Fleet Management where he most recently served as vice-president, sales, East, responsible for managing sales representatives in over a dozen states focused on business development and customer retention strategies.

Fleet Advantage says his expertise in fleet leasing will be valuable to Fleet Advantage clients who rely on the company for continuous strategic counsel on lifecycle asset management, cost reduction, financing, and remarketing programs that maximize bottom line profit potential for their fleet organizations.

“We’re seeing an increasing number of organizations shift their asset lifecycle strategies into more of a short-term lease model, but these organizations still require value-added consultation with trusted industry expertise,” said Brian Holland, president and CFO at Fleet Advantage. “Jon is well qualified to serve our clients and lead a sales team that provides this critical level of leasing insight and knowledge to help our partner organizations make the right decisions to maximize their bottom line profit and business growth.”