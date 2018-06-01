Fleet Safety Council announces date, details for 2018 conference

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Fleet Safety Council has revealed details for its upcoming Annual Educational Conference.

The conference, scheduled for October 19, 2018 at the Centre for Health and Safety Innovation, will bring together fleet safety professionals from the truck, bus, courier, ready-mix, and waste management industries as well as insurance companies and other related businesses to discuss the latest industry trends.

This year’s topics address critical areas of health and safety that stretch beyond traditional issues as well as key matters that are at the center of many safety related

discussions across Ontario. We focus on emerging trends, how to be the best and what to do in a crisis.

Sessions include the changing insurance market, the best fleets to drive for, leading during challenging times, how to respond to a motor vehicle incident involving a fatality.

You can get more details at www.fleetsafetycouncil.com.