FLO Components names new territory sales manager

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. –FLO Components announced this week that it has appointed a new territory sales manager for southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

Mike Munroe is a native of Winnipeg, and has 16 years of experience in various managerial and technical sales roles promoting products and services to manufacturing, agriculture, commercial, transportation, utility, forestry, mining and government accounts in Manitoba.

Mike’s primary responsibility as the new sales manager for the region, is to help users of mobile and heavy industrial equipment obtain lower operating costs and increased machine reliability through more effective lubrication solutions. He also will provide local availability of technical support.

To support Mike’s efforts and further cement its commitment to the region with local installation and service, FLO has stationed one of its Mobile Workshops permanently located in Winnipeg and fully equipped with all the necessary inventory, equipment and tools to be able to create lubrication solutions “on site”.

Commenting on the new appointment, Mike Deckert, v.p. of FLO Components said: “Mike will make an excellent addition to our team of lubrication solutions specialists. He brings a whole new level of energy and extensive industry experience that will help to further strengthen the relationships with FLO’s existing clients in his territory. His technical knowledge and proven work ethic is in sync with FLO’s basic foundation of “Meeting Customers’ Needs Better”, making him well suited for providing our customers with unparalleled technical and sales support.”

