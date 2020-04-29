FMCSA to distribute 1M free masks to truckers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is assisting in the distribution of 1 million free protective face masks to truck drivers across America.

The agency said Wednesday the masks were provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as part of efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

It said dates and times for the distribution of masks will be updated as they are established.

The agency has posted the list of sites where the masks are being distributed, starting Thursday.