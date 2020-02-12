Fontaine sets up light-duty and e-vehicle division

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fontaine Modification has established a light-duty and e-vehicle solutions division focused on electrification and light truck modifications.

Pat Griffin, who has more than 30 years of experience in the transportation industry, will lead the division as president.

Fontaine has been active for several years in engineering electric powertrain packaging and integration plans across multiple OEM platforms.

Demand for these services, and requests for support on light-duty vehicles, drove the decision to create the new division, the company said.

“The biggest challenge facing many of the innovators in the electrification and advanced technology space is how to commercialize their products,” said Paul Kokalis, president of Fontaine.

“We’re one of the few companies in the industry that has the manufacturing and engineering expertise, capabilities and experience necessary to scale production from a single prototype to hundreds of vehicles within eyesight of the original manufacturing plant.”

Fontaine has nine modification centers across the U.S. The new division will be based at the company’s headquarters in Charlotte, N.C.