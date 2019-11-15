Four-year-old’s birthday wish comes true

MORINVILLE, Alta. – The trucking industry has a new recruit waiting in the wings, though it will be another 14 years before he can get behind the wheel.

Celebrating his fourth birthday, Chase Olesen has been enamored with garbage trucks for the better part of his young life.

As the CBC reported, Olesen got the surprise of his life Nov. 13 when he was met by around a dozen garbage trucks out his front door the afternoon of his birthday.

Though he had wished for 100 trucks, Olesen was thrilled to get a visit from staff of waste management company GFL Environmental, as he and his friends were able to practice steering and test the horns of the refuse vehicles.

Olesen’s mother, Amanda Olesen, emailed GFL a few days prior in the hopes a garbage truck driver could take a few extra minutes outside her house so her son could get a closer look at the truck.

She never expected the company would go to the length they did for her son’s birthday.

After getting a good look at the trucks, Chase said he wanted to be just like one of the drivers when he grows up.