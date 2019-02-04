FPInnovations, Texas A&M Transportation to collaborate on research

MONTREAL, Que. – Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) and FPInnovations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work together on transportation research.

The MOU was signed by Greg Winfree, TTI agency director, and Glen Légère, FPInnovations senior manager, Roads and Infrastructure.

The parties have common research interests in the areas of commercial, on-and-off-road transportation, as well as roads and infrastructure. Specifically, areas of possible collaboration include: emissions and fuel consumption reduction, freight performance measurement and fleet efficiency, road safety, low-volume roads and infrastructure, data analysis, as well as developing and testing electric, automated, and autonomous vehicle technologies.

“We are looking forward to enhancing our partnership with FPInnovations to address critical transportation needs. There are numerous opportunities to collaborate on research projects building on the strengths and facilities of TTI and FPInnovations,” said Katie Turnbull, executive associate director, TTI.