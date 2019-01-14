New Cascadia named Best Transportation Technology at CES

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Daimler Trucks North America’s Freightliner new Cascadia has won the prestigious honor of “Best Transportation Technology” at the engadget annual ”Best of CES” awards ceremony at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

According the engadget, the Transportation Technology category is awarded to the best technology related to the “ever-advancing science of getting from here to there.”

“With the new Cascadia, we aim to significantly reduce both accidents and fuel consumption with advancements in automation, helping the truck drivers do their job with more safety and with less fuel,” said Roger Nielsen, president and CEO of Daimler Trucks North America. “We are facing more trucks on the road with increased hauling demands, regulatory pressures and ongoing global concerns over energy resource depletion. Now more than ever, it is imperative that we continue to innovate and push our engineering solutions striving, above all, for safety and helping our customers to run their business efficiently.”

Select journalists experienced the truck’s SAE Level 2 driving capabilities at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Monday shortly after Martin Daum, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG with responsibility for Daimler Trucks & Buses, announced that Daimler Trucks will put highly automated, SAE level 4 trucks on American roads within a decade. Daum also announced the company would hire nearly 200 mechatronics and robotics experts at their Automated Truck R&D Center in Portland, Oregon in support of this effort.

“Highly automated trucks will improve safety, boost the performance of logistics and offer a great value proposition to our customers – and thus contribute considerably to a sustainable future of transportation,” said Daum.