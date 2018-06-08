FTR schedules complimentary webinar

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR is offering a complimentary webinar for the freight transportation industry, to discuss key issues in transportation.

This webinar will look at the capacity issues plaguing the truck and rail modes and explore how likely they are to resolve over the balance of 2018. Some of these issues are the result of regulatory mandates while others are economically driven. This webinar will examine these key issues and what shippers and carriers can expect over the balance of 2018 and 2019. The webinar will take place Thursday, June 14 from 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m EST.

Todd Tranausky, senior transportation analyst with FTR, commented: “The second half of 2018 will see capacity buffeted by a combination of headwinds. We will seek to provide some insights into the length and breadth of these problems for shippers and carriers going forward.”

Highlights include:

Capacity concerns plaguing rail, intermodal, and truck

Tighter capacity driving rates stronger across modes

Carriers look for answers to resource constraints

This webinar contains 30 minutes of prepared material moderated by Clayton Slaughter, chief strategy officer at FTR. Besides data-driven presentations, each webinar concludes with a Q&A session, so you can apply the information to your current business situation.

Registration to attend is complimentary, but required, prior to the webinar date and can be completed by clicking here.