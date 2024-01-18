Goodyear announces new leadership: CEO named, Koellner becomes chairwoman

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced that Mark Stewart has been selected as CEO and president. He will succeed Richard J. Kramer, who will retire after 24 years with the company, including 14 years as chairman, CEO and president.

Stewart will take on the role effective Jan. 29, while Kramer will continue to serve Goodyear in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition.

Stewart will be added to the Goodyear board as a director, while Laurette T. Koellner, who’s been the board’s independent lead director since 2019, will become non-executive board chairwoman.

Mark Stewart was elected a new CEO at Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Photo: LinkedIn)

“The board is confident Mark is the ideal CEO for Goodyear, as we continue executing against the Goodyear Forward plan. Mark is a seasoned automotive executive and proven operator, with a track record of driving innovation and commercial excellence,” Koellner said in a release.

Stewart joins Goodyear from automaker Stellantis, where he served as COO for North American departments and a member of the Group Executive Council, leading a business unit with more than 88,000 employees. Stewart led the region’s EV transformation, introducing the first electrified Jeep in the U.S. market.

Previously, he served as vice-president of customer fulfillment at Amazon, leading operations, procurement, construction and engineering and teams dedicated to pursuing automation, artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and conveyance.

His earlier experience includes serving as an executive vice president and COO for ZF TRW Automotive, a role culminating from over two decades of increasing responsibility in the company.