Wilks elected MEMA board vice-chairman
Kurk Wilks, president and chief executive officer of Mann+Hummel, has been elected vice-chairman of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) board of directors. Wilks joined the board in 2021.
“Having Kurk as a vice-chairman of the MEMA board is aligned with our mission to advance the business interests of the vehicle supplier community,” said board chairman Marc Blackman, president and COO of Gold Eagle.
During its April meeting, the board welcomed three new directors: Jon Husby, president and CEO of SEG Automotive; Mat Joy, president and CEO of Hendrickson; and Chris Pruitt, executive vice-president – sales, finance and administration at East Penn.
Other executives serving on the board are:
- Vice-chairman: Mike Mansuetti, president, Robert Bosch
- Treasurer: Tom Ward, senior vice-president, and president, repair systems and information group, Snap-on
- Peter Butterfield, chairman and CEO, Omega Environmental Technologies
- Francoise Colpron, group president, Valeo North America
- Justin Greenberg, CEO, DieselCore
- Dominic Grote, president and CEO, Grote Industries
- Tim Musgrave, president and CEO, Pressure Systems International
- David Overbeeke, chairman, Maval Industries
- Eric Steinbecher, president, automotive aftermarket Americas, Schaeffler Group USA
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.