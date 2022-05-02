Wilks elected MEMA board vice-chairman

Kurk Wilks, president and chief executive officer of Mann+Hummel, has been elected vice-chairman of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) board of directors. Wilks joined the board in 2021.

“Having Kurk as a vice-chairman of the MEMA board is aligned with our mission to advance the business interests of the vehicle supplier community,” said board chairman Marc Blackman, president and COO of Gold Eagle.

Kurk Wilks (Photo: MEMA)

During its April meeting, the board welcomed three new directors: Jon Husby, president and CEO of SEG Automotive; Mat Joy, president and CEO of Hendrickson; and Chris Pruitt, executive vice-president – sales, finance and administration at East Penn.

Other executives serving on the board are: