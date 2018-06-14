Government of Canada to provide $2.8 million in funding to Trucking HR Canada

GATINEAU, Que. — Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, has announced funding of $2.8 million to Trucking HR Canada today.

The funding is through the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Initiatives Program (SIP), to develop the sectoral labor market information needed to shape the industry for the future. The project supports the SIP’s goal to address current and future skills shortages by supporting the development and distribution of sector-specific labor market information. The project will develop bilingual innovative tools to help employers to recruit and retain employees from untapped labor pools, such as women, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, visible minorities, veterans/transitioning military personnel and youth.

“Economies are changing around the world, and that presents opportunities that we need to seize in Canada,” Hajdu said. “Workers, employers and post-secondary education institutions need knowledge and information in order to shape the future of the trucking and logistics industry, and this project by Trucking HR Canada will help them do just that.”

For this project, Trucking HR Canada has partnered with the Canadian Trucking Alliance. The seven provincial trucking associations (Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces) have also confirmed their support and commitment to the project. Engagement and consultation activities will be held across the country to ensure a national representation of the industry.

“The trucking and logistics industry is rapidly changing. A strong economic outlook, low unemployment rates, workforce shortages and technological change are all impacting fleet operations across the country. This project will enable us to better quantify labor needs to inform the development of practical tools and resources that will support employers, as well as better connect job seekers to the numerous career opportunities the industry offers,” said Angela Splinter, CEO, Trucking Human Resources Canada.

Sectoral labor market information reports will be released and made available online throughout the course of the project, which ends in summer 2021.