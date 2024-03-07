Government takes Driver Inc. issue “super seriously”: Minister Anand

The Driver Inc. issue remains on the federal government’s radar and is “on the desks” of the ministers of transportation and labor, said Anita Anand, president of the Treasury Board, speaking to Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada, at the 10th annual Women with Drive leadership summit.

“At this point, I can say I’ll take that feedback to them, including people clapping when you raised the point with me. I’m certainly in close touch with [Labour] Minister [Seamus] O’Reagan. I know he’s taking it super seriously.”

Anita Anand speaks to Angela Splinter during THRC’s 10th Women with Drive event (Photo: John G Smith)

Anand noted the Treasury Board needs to hear industry’s feedback on all the processes and procedures in place to create more fluid and resilient supply chains throught programs like Let’s Talk Federal Regulations.

She also adressed the industry’s diversity efforts, calling it incredible.

“Diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. When I look across this room today, from table to table to table, I see diversity, and I see inclusion. And I see an incredible sector of our economy,” Anand said.

“In addition to wishing you a happy [upcoming] International Women’s Day, I also want to thank you for the contribution you are making to the Canadian economy each day.”