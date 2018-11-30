Great Dane names new v.p. of aftermarket

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Great Dane has named Bill Healy the new vice-president of aftermarket.

Healy is the successor to current v.p. of aftermarket Dave Durand, who will retire in 2019. Healy joined Great Dane in February 2018 as the director of aftermarket parts sales.

“Bill’s extensive experience in aftermarket sales and operations leadership has been a great asset to our Aftermarket team during his time with the company,” said Chris Hammond, Great Dane’s executive vice-president of sales. “I’m looking forward to seeing how he puts his knowledge and expertise to use as he leads the Great Dane Aftermarket group into the future.”

In his new role, Healy will provide overall leadership of Great Dane’s aftermarket department, overseeing the company’s parts distribution center (PDC) and all parts activities associated with Great Dane branches, dealers and distributors in the US, Canada, Mexico, and South America.