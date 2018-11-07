Greenlots to partner with Volvo Trucks on charging infrastructure for electric trucks

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Greenlots today announced it will collaborate with Volvo Trucks to deploy charging infrastructure for electric trucks operating out of warehouses in Southern California.

This marks the first heavy-duty fleet-charging project stemming from a significant public-private partnership with the California Air Resources Board (CARB). CARB awarded $44.8 million to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) for Volvo’s Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions (LIGHTS) project.

As part of this groundbreaking project, Greenlots will outfit warehouses with heavy- and light-duty charging infrastructure, integrate the chargers with onsite solar PV and energy storage systems and leverage Greenlots’ charging network management software to deploy Volvo’s first electrified trucks in North America.

“The benefits of electrifying medium- and heavy-duty fleets are enormous, but so are the power requirements to charge these large vehicles,” said Brett Hauser, CEO of Greenlots. “Our best-in-class solution offers fleet owners the lowest total cost of ownership by managing energy usage to prevent high utility bills and supplying grid operators with the tools needed to safely integrate EVs and renewables into the grid.”

Peter Voorhoeve, President of Volvo Trucks North America added: “This is an excellent opportunity to show the end-to-end potential of electrification. From solar energy harvesting at our customer locations, to electric vehicle uptime services, to potential second uses for batteries, this project will provide invaluable experience and data for the whole value chain.”