Groupe Morneau launches corporate social responsibility initiative

Groupe Morneau announced it has launched a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at formalizing and expanding its existing sustainability and governance efforts.

The Montreal-based transportation and logistics provider said the initiative is designed to structure its environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities, set measurable objectives and track progress.

Catherine Morneau, the company’s co-president, said, “We have always been committed to doing things the right way. Today, we are proud to structure this intention and to engage even more clearly. This initiative allows us not only to have a concrete impact, but also to ensure that every action counts and contributes to building the future.”

(Photo: Groupe Morneau)

“CSR is not new for us. What’s changing today is that we are giving ourselves the means to go further, to structure what we are already doing, and above all, to measure our progress in order to generate real impact,” added Anouk Petit, senior director of communications and marketing, in a news release.

The company said the initiative will apply across its operations in 23 terminals across Eastern Canada and focus on long-term improvements in decision-making, operational practices and stakeholder engagement.