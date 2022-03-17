Groupe Robert distribution center taking shape

Groupe Robert’s future distribution center is taking shape on Highway 30 near Varennes, Que., establishing what the company says will become one of the most automated facilities of its kind in North America.

Once completed, the structure will stand 150 feet tall, and feature the capacity for 30,000 pallets of fresh products and an equal volume of frozen products. With the high-speed automated systems, trailers will be unloaded in only a few minutes.

Groupe Robert’s distribution center in Quebec will stand 150 feet tall. (Photo: Steve Bouchard)

The distribution center’s refrigeration system will also incorporate a heat recovery system to warm the building and heat the loading dock’s concrete slabs. Other sustainable features will include solar panels, and a rainwater recovery system for washing trailers.

The $150 million project is supported by $40 million from the Solidarity Fund QFL, and a $15-million loan from the Quebec government.

The center is scheduled to be operational by early 2023.

Groupe Robert currently owns and operates more than 40 distribution centers covering a collective 3.5 million square feet.