Vancouver port defers truck age ban program to April 3, 2023

The Port of Vancouver will defer implementation of the Rolling Truck Age Program by a final six months to April 3, 2023, according to a letter issued by the port authority on Sept. 3.

The program banning container-hauling trucks with model years older than 2006 in a bid to control emissions was expected to go into effect on Sept. 15.

Transport Canada indicated during discussions that a final adjustment to the program schedule would provide additional flexibility to better enable operators to comply with requirements, the letter addressed to Truck Licensing System (TLS) participants stated.

All container trucking businesses looking to serve the port’s marine container terminals must meet certain criteria – including minimum truck age, safety, and environmental requirements – to access the federally owned port property under the TLS.

The United Truckers Association (UTA) has opposed the program and had threatened job action, but later agreed to delay the move after holding talks with port officials on July 30, staving off a likely shutdown at the busy West Coast facility.

UTA spokesman Gagan Singh told TruckNews.com that the group will continue to push for an end to the program and will work with lawmakers in parliament in this regard.

“We will hold a meeting every month, about 350 people attended our recent one on Sept. 3. The next meeting is on Oct. 9,” he said.

The port authority says trucking companies and drivers representing 80% of the 1,800 container trucks serving the port already comply with the program. Fewer than a dozen trucks would have been affected by the Sept. 15 deadline, the port authority said.