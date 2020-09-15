GSH acquires Toronto leasing company

MONTREAL, Que. — Groupe St-Henri (GSH), a leader in the semi-trailer industry in Quebec, has acquired Flexi-Van Canada, a leasing company based in Toronto, Ont.

Financial details were not disclosed.

GSH said Tuesday the acquisition will help it offer superior products and services in Ontario.

Daniel Grenier, Michel, Serge and Andre Larocque. (Photo: GSH)

The company, which has been in the transportation business since 1901, is run by presidents Michel, Serge and Andre Larocque, with Daniel Grenier serving as general manager.

GSH is the exclusive distributor of several major North American semi-trailer manufacturers.

The company has a 70,000 sq.-ft. facility that features a showroom, a parts store and 25 service bays.