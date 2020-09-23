HDA Truck Pride streamlines management

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — HDA Truck Pride has restructured its management team with a number of appointments.

The company has named Tim Shaw director of product management and Clint Carter chief commercial officer.

Shaw joins HDA Truck Pride after a 29-year career with Haldex. Carter has 17 years of experience in the industry.

The company also announced the promotion of John Lurz to vice-president of technology.

“To say it’s been a year of change is an understatement,” said Tina Hubbard president and CEO.

“As we prepare for an unpredictable new year, our team has the strength and agility to face whatever the future brings.”

HDA Truck Pride is a major heavy-duty parts distributor with over 750 locations and 400 service facilities.